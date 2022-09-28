Walt Disney World, Universal Studios closing due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including...
Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are closing as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian.

Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs.

Disney Resort hotels are staying open, but guests are urged to shelter in place in their rooms as the storm hits.

Universal also announced that all its Orlando parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Hotels on the property are staying open.

Other major theme parks in the area, including SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, will also be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Trailer with bat feces stolen
Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business
NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala
22-year-old Jahhrasta S. Fletcher
Lincoln Police make arrest in Sunday’s deadly shooting
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a motorcycle vs. car crash in the area of...
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified

Latest News

Arnold Schwarzenegger, center, and Simon Bergson, chairman of The Auschwitz Jewish Center...
Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz in message against hatred
An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police search for 5 shooters in high school football ambush that killed 14-year-old
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
US announces $1.1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight lands in D.C.
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight lands in D.C.
FILE - Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock...
Woman, minor arrested in shooting of rapper PnB Rock in LA