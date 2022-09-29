Breezy and warmer Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another beautiful fall day is expected Thursday with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Even warmer temperatures expected Friday into the weekend.

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer in the Lincoln area on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up 30 mph.

Breezy and warmer across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

A few scattered clouds Thursday night and it will be breezy and milder. Lows in the lower 50s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Not as cool Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm on Friday with highs in the lower 80s and a south breeze continuing 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Breezy and warm. (1011 Weather)

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and warm with highs in the mid 80s. South-southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Breezy and warm. (1011 Weather)

The Husker game Saturday evening will be dry, a bit breezy and mild.

Mild and dry Saturday evening. (1011 Weather)

Rain chances increase early next week.

Chance of showers over the weekend in western Nebraska. A few showers possible in Central and Eastern Nebraska beginning early next week. (1011 Weather)

Mainly dry and warm through Sunday with a chance of rain by Tuesday in the Lincoln area.

Above average temperatures through at least Monday. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.