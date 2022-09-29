Feeling stressed? Study suggests your dog knows

According to a new study, dogs appear to be able to know when a person is stressed.
According to a new study, dogs appear to be able to know when a person is stressed.(Counselling from Pixabay via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - No wonder dogs have earned the title of man’s best friend.

A recent study found that dogs have the ability to know when people are stressed.

According to an article published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One, dogs appear to be able to smell when someone is stressed.

Previous studies have already confirmed dogs can tell when a person is scared or happy. So, for this round of research, those competing scents were eliminated.

The study said that its findings were based on 36 people whose breath and sweat samples were collected during and after a task, with the dogs getting the right emotion nearly 94% of the time.

Our four-legged friends have 220 million olfactory receptors, more than quadrupling the amount humans have.

