Friday Forecast: Warm and Breezy

Warm and Breezy Friday
By Brandon Rector
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be just as breezy as Thursday and it should be a little warmer too. Above average temperatures look to continue through early next week. There are some chances for rain next week too.

Friday is going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to upper 80s with south and southeast winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. There could be some showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms in the panhandle and part of Northwest Nebraska late in the afternoon and evening.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures

This weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. There might be some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the panhandle. It should not be as breezy as Thursday and Friday.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures

A cooing trend begins Tuesday and may continue through Friday of next week. There are some small chances of rain Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast

