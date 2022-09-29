Golden Apple Award: Freeman teacher with a heart to serve

ADAMS, Neb. (KOLN) - Each month during the school year, 10/11 and Doane University honor a deserving teacher in our area. And this September’s winner is a secondary language arts teacher at Freeman Public Schools.

Brett Sales has been a Freeman Falcon for three years and in education for a decade. He chose a career in teaching in order to serve others.

The expression on Mr. Sales’ face says it all. He was totally caught off guard when we entered the room with the 10/11 Golden Apple Award. And he was even more surprised when his family arrived.

His two-year-old daughter Remi surprised him with balloons and a gift. Mr. Sales’ son, Beau, and wife, Maggie, were there, too.

“We’re always looking for people who are willing to immerse themselves in the community, and Brett has done just that,” Andrew Havelka said. He’s the superintendent for Freeman Public Schools.

“His family lives in town, and he’s always around school. Kids know him, kids see him around and he’s really been a great addition to Freeman Public Schools,” Havelka said.

Havelka said Mr. Sales made homecoming extra special by making creative introductions for those on homecoming court. It’s these extra details that show his connection to the students and his willingness to serve.

Dayna Anderson is a coworker and parent at Freeman. In her nomination, she said, “Mr. Sales is a talented educator who recognizes strengths in his students. He has brightened the lives of many kids in our school, and he has brought out the best in students who otherwise wouldn’t have known they had the ability to be a great speaker or actor.”

“I work with a lot of great people, and it’s flattering to hear those awesome words from Mrs. A,” Sales said. “But, really what this profession is all about is the kids. I’m about helping kids and serving kids in all the capacities that I possibly can.”

Mr. Sales grew up in Eagle so he knows how important a school is to a small town community. So he’s all in, whether it’s teaching in the classroom, directing a one act, or announcing for sporting events.

“If I can get behind the microphone and add a little bit of energy to the crowd or just make those kids feel a bit more special that’s something that’s really important to me,” Mr. Sales said.

“Oh, just super excited for Mr. Sales,” Havelka said. “He is such a positive leader and teacher here at Freeman. Not only is he the voice of the Falcons, when he does his announcing, keeps score at all of our games, but just his presence as a teacher is so relatable and kids just love him.”

“I’ve always made it a point in my life to choose careers and make my main life decisions based upon how I can serve other people,” Mr. Sales said. “It stems from a Christian background and a Christian upbringing, but I want to give back to other people.”

And it’s apparent at Freeman that Mr. Sales is leaving his mark by lifting others up.

