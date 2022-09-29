Inmate missing from community correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). Danielle Zelazny #392919 was in downtown Lincoln today for an appointment when she slipped away and disappeared.

Zelazny started her sentence on June 30, 2022. She was sentenced to two to four years on a burglary charge out of Lancaster County. She has a parole eligibility date of June 28, 2,023, and a tentative release date of June 27, 2024.

Zelazny is a 37-year-old white woman, 5′4″, 260 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

