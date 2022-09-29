Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Inmate missing from community correctional facility(NDCS)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). Danielle Zelazny #392919 was in downtown Lincoln today for an appointment when she slipped away and disappeared.

Zelazny started her sentence on June 30, 2022. She was sentenced to two to four years on a burglary charge out of Lancaster County. She has a parole eligibility date of June 28, 2,023, and a tentative release date of June 27, 2024.

Zelazny is a 37-year-old white woman, 5′4″, 260 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

,

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Lincoln Youth Complex
Large sports complex coming to Lincoln
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County
Trailer with bat feces stolen
Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business
NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala

Latest News

bb
Coaches praise Nebraska players amid staff changes
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday Forecast: Above average temperatures on the way
Part of north Lincoln will be transformed by new sports complex
New sports complex to come to Lincoln
ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students