Lancaster County doctor arrested for sexual assault

Dr. Scott Schmidt
Dr. Scott Schmidt(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County doctor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his patients, some of which were in varying stages of recovery, addiction, and mental health crises.

On Thursday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force served an arrest warrant for Dr. Scott Schmidt, 54, at his home in south Lincoln.

Schmidt was taken into custody and investigators then served a search warrant at the residence.

Dr. Scott Schmidt was arrested for first and second-degree sexual assault for incidents involving two of his patients that occurred between Jan. 1 and July 1, 2022.

Dr. Schmidt treated patients for alcohol or substance abuse problems and mental health issues.

According to court records, one patient claims Schmidt confronted him over his drinking habits, went to his apartment, and exposed himself.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office would still urge anyone with information or who was sexual victimized by Dr. Scott Schmidt to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 441-6500.

The arrest warrant affidavit included reports of sexual assaults from five former patients.

Attorneys for four of the alleged victims released the following statement.

