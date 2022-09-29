Local attraction popular in Superior

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crest Theater dates back to the 1950′s. People in Superior hope to keep the crowds coming well into the future at the Crest.

We recently visited with Floyd Rothfuss, who played a large role in renovating the theater. We are told the theater is operated by the Southern Nebraska Arts Council. According to the Crest Theater website, the stated purposes of the organization are to promote the arts in Nuckolls County and the surrounding area through educational and community activities and events focused on the arts, through the renovation, maintenance and operation of the Crest Theatre, and through the solicitation of gifts, grants and bequests for the support of these facilities.

Rothfuss tells us he wanted to bring the theater back to it’s original roots. “About five years ago, I got on the committee, and got involved with doing things in this theater,” Rothfuss said. “We updated the screens, the seats, put new curtains in, updated the floors, and the bathrooms. We renovated the lobby. We’ve tried to keep it as original as we could, like on the lobby here, we put the curved counter back in because they changed it to a straight counter. Just a lot of stuff that made it look like it did back then.”

Volunteers have made the renovations possible, and so have many donations from the community. “We did get a grant from the city, and that helped,” Rothfuss said. But many donations have made it possible “All of the people around here, donations come easy.” Rothfuss said. “I can raise donations for a project easily. The LED sign we put up last fall was a $10,000 project, and I raised that in a month. You just go out and ask people, and they give.”

The Crest Theater is another example of community pride, and what people in Superior are willing to do to keep their community alive and vibrant. “Everybody thinks the theater should be here,” Rothfuss said.

