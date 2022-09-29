Mendelson embarks on 2-sport career at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maggie Mendelson was recruited to play basketball and volleyball in college. She plans to participate in both sports at Nebraska.

Mendelson, a 6-foot-5 freshman, is a member of the Husker volleyball and women’s basketball programs. Currently, she’s serving as a role for John Cook’s third-ranked Huskers.

“She’s a great competitor,” Cook said. “She plays her best volleyball after twenty points.”

Mendelson has appeared in six of the Huskers’ first eleven matches. She made an early-season position switch from middle blocker to right-side hitter. In high school, Mendelson was rated as the 2nd-best prospect nationally in the 2022 signing class.

While volleyball season is underway, Mendelson remains in contact with Amy Williams and the women’s basketball coaching staff. She plans to start once-a-week workouts next Wednesday. Mendelson attended summer basketball workouts in June at the Hendricks Training Complex.

“We’re just so excited to be in the crowd cheering for her,” Williams said. “What a stud she is. Its so fun to watch her have fun as a 17-year-old with the #3 team in the nation.”

Mendelson was rated was ranked 32rd by ESPN among all high school girls basketball players earlier this year.

“On a scale of zero-to-ten, I’m an eleven,” Mendelson said. “I’m really competitive. I feel like you have to be able to play at this level.”

