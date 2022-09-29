Nebraska men’s basketball team has nine new faces on the roster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team opened practice to the media on Thursday morning.

The Huskers worked out inside the Hendricks Training Complex, which marked their third practice of the preseason. The workout was high-energy with several new faces. Nebraska has nine newcomers on the roster, including Blaise Keita. The 6-foot-11 forward was one of the top JUCO players last year.

Keita showed good rebounding skill and matched the physicality of Nebraska’s veteran players.

Blaise Keita is a 6-foot-11 JUCO transfer in his first year with @HuskerHoops. Keita was a 4-star recruit & regarded as one of top JUCO players in the country. He'll add size & skill to the #Huskers frontcourt this season. pic.twitter.com/14A9zIA4yH — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 29, 2022

Other newcomers include Emmanuel Bandoumel (SMU), Juwan Gary (Alabama), and Sam Griesel (North Dakota State). Griesel, a Lincoln East grad, spent an individual shooting drill alongside head coach Fred Hoiberg.

Hoiberg is entering his third season with the Huskers. The program, however, has struggled under Hoiberg, who has just nine conference wins over two years.

Nebraska will welcome fans to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday of the annual Opening Night with Husker Hoops event. Waka Flocka Flame will perform at the event.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.