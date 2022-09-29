Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings.

Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

The arrest affidavit with more details on what exactly happened has been sealed.

But what we do know is that a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon. Multiple Hastings Police officers were involved, with two firing their weapons, according to a press release by Hastings Police.

Hastings Police Capt. Mike Doremus said three HPD officers are on administrative leave as an internal investigation is underway. They will be checking to see if the officers followed department policy and their training.

Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss told Local4 that Mattison fired a weapon. She couldn’t say at the time if it was only one shot or multiple, but that he did fire toward officers.

The South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) is also investigating the incident.

