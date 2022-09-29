Waka Flocka Flame to perform at Husker Hoops opening night

By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Sep. 28, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Opening Night for Husker Hoops has a new closing act, as Waka Flocka Flame will now perform at Friday’s event at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Est Gee cancelled his scheduled performance.

Waka Flocka Flame rose to prominence in 2009 when he signed to 1017 Brick Squad and Warner Bros. Records. His single “No Hands” featuring Roscoe Dash and Wale peaked at No. 13 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. He has also been made several TV and movie appearances while his reality show Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka’ is currently in its third season.

The free event features a scrimmage by the Husker women’s basketball team and a 30-minute practice by the Husker men. As of Monday afternoon, over 5,000 tickets for Friday’s event have been claimed. Fans are encouraged to register for their free tickets in advance here.

