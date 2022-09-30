Applications close Monday to join NSP’s next recruit class

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -There’s still time to be a part of the upcoming Nebraska State Patrol recruit camp that starts in January. Applications are open until Monday, Oct. 3, at 11:59 p.m., to be considered for Camp 67.

“You can still apply, go through our hiring process, and get your job offer in time to start your training this January to be a Nebraska State Trooper,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “You get to define your career as a trooper, with unlimited career opportunities in communities large and small across our state.”

Recruits of Camp 67 will begin training on Jan. 3, 2023 and will receive their badge on June 16, 2023. Recruits earn $22.49 per hour during the academy process and will receive a raise immediately upon earning the title of Trooper. Troopers also receive medical and life insurance, paid vacation, sick leave, and excellent retirement benefits.

At the NSP Training Academy, recruits will undergo 22 weeks of in-depth training to develop all the skills necessary to serve as a Nebraska State Trooper. Recruits will also get the opportunity to interact with troopers and investigators who are experts in numerous specialty positions open to troopers throughout their career. Career paths include Patrol, Investigative Services, Carrier Enforcement, Drone Pilot, SWAT, K9, Community Service, Aviation, and many more.

“You bring the attitude of service, and we’ll provide the training,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Join our team at NSP and help us continue our mission to keep Nebraska safe.”

To apply, you must be a United States citizen and at least 21 years of age by June 16, 2023, when you would take the oath of office. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED. To apply, or to get more information about the application and selection process, including physical requirements, visit NebraskaTroopers.com.

