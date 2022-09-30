Chase County school bus driver cited following crash; Children remain hospitalized

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The driver of a school bus involved in a serious crash with a semi in southwest Nebraska on Tuesday has been cited.

Keith Cranwell of Champion, who was driving the Chase County Schools bus, was cited for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving. He is due in court Oct. 26 at the Chase County Courthouse in Imperial.

According to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, the school bus driver attempted to make a left-hand turn when it collided with a semi pulling a fully loaded grain trailer. The semi hit the rear passenger side of the school bus, causing the bus to rotate 90 degrees and overturn onto the driver’s side, according to a media release.

After striking the bus, the semi continued north a short distance before leaving the roadway, crossing the ditch, and coming to rest on a rural property.

There were 12 students on board, ranging in ages from 5-15 years old. The three children who were transported to regional trauma centers remain in the hospital recovering from their injuries. The other children were treated and released from the hospital.

Aerial view of the wreckage after a Chase County Schools bus collided with a semi on Tuesday. (Chase County Sheriff's Office)

