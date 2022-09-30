LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau compiled a few events happening this weekend in Lincoln that offer something for everyone.

Lincoln Beer Week

Lincoln’s Craft Beer Week introduces the charm and taste that is a part of the craft beer experience. Stop by the 14 participating breweries, cideries, distilleries and other venues and learn about their unique beers, their brewing processes and most of all...the taste!

Friday, Saturday and Sunday; Free to attend

More info: HERE

Nebraska Wesleyan University Theatre Presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Pandemonium is the word at this PG-13 musical of middle school wits, wills and wantonness. Study up! A few lucky audience members join the contest. It promises to be...hilarious, H-I-L-A-R-I-O-U-S, hilarious.

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Adults: $18, Students and Seniors: $14

More info: HERE

Vintage Market Days Of Nebraska

Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and so much more. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions.

Friday - Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tickets start at $10

More info: HERE

Cornstock

Enjoy food trucks, a Ferris wheel, games for adults and children, a balloon artist and more. You can get in the Husker spirit while enjoying live music and performances from Nebraska students during the Jester Competition.

Friday 4-8 p.m.; Free event

More info: HERE

Lincoln Stars

The Ice Box has been waiting. Stars fans have been waiting. The wait is finally OVER! The Sioux Falls Stampede is coming to town and will face off against your Lincoln Stars in the home opener! The Stars are looking to stay undefeated! The home opener is a BOGO ticket offer on select tickets. Don’t be late, the puck drops at 7:05pm.

Friday 7:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $16

More info: HERE

