HS Football Highlights & Scores (Thurs, Sept. 29)

Dash Bauman runs toward the end zone during Lincoln East's 22-21 loss to Millard South.
Dash Bauman runs toward the end zone during Lincoln East's 22-21 loss to Millard South.(KOLN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HS Football Scoreboard

Thursday, Sept. 26

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 36, Johnson-Brock 30

Elkhorn Mount Michael 66, Westview 19

Heartland Lutheran 46, Elba 34

Hitchcock County def. Maywood-Hayes Center, forfeit

Millard South 22, Lincoln East 21

Norfolk Catholic 28, Battle Creek 7

Omaha Skutt Catholic 23, Lincoln Pius X 8

Paxton 68, Brady 18

Stuart 56, St. Edward 22

Sutherland 54, Morrill 0

