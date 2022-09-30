HS Football Highlights & Scores (Thurs, Sept. 29)
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HS Football Scoreboard
Thursday, Sept. 26
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 36, Johnson-Brock 30
Elkhorn Mount Michael 66, Westview 19
Heartland Lutheran 46, Elba 34
Hitchcock County def. Maywood-Hayes Center, forfeit
Millard South 22, Lincoln East 21
Norfolk Catholic 28, Battle Creek 7
Omaha Skutt Catholic 23, Lincoln Pius X 8
Paxton 68, Brady 18
Stuart 56, St. Edward 22
Sutherland 54, Morrill 0
