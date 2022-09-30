Hy-Vee deploys Disaster Relief Fleet to Florida

Hy-Vee deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian on...
Hy-Vee deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian on Friday.(Hy-Vee)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Press Release) - Hy-Vee deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian on Friday. Hy-Vee employees departed Friday morning from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa, in several of the company’s response vehicles with supplies and food to assist with providing up to 1 million meals.

The fleet that has been dispatched to Florida includes Hy-Vee’s mobile command center, Hy-Vee’s mobile water system (which includes a tank and pump trailer), two Hy-Vee rapid response pickup trucks, and nine Hy-Vee semis filled with water, ice, snacks, cleaning supplies and protein.

Hy-Vee’s disaster relief team is working with local emergency responders, food banks and nonprofits to assist with efforts specifically in Port Charlotte and Bradenton, Florida. The team will also be working with Operation BBQ Relief to help provide up to 1 million meals to those responding to the disaster as well as impacted residents in Florida.

The caravan includes 23 Hy-Vee employees who will take part in the company’s 12-day response effort.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Scott Schmidt
Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients
Joshua Larsen
Lincoln man arrested for second degree murder
More than $277K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
A pedestrian was hit by a car near 62nd and Dodge streets Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022.
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
WOWT Nebraska couple enduring another flood
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Warm First Weekend of October
After a week off, the Husker football team returns to action at Memorial Stadium, and Nebraska...
NSP encourages safety on the roads as the Huskers return to action
Nebraska State Trooper
Applications close Monday to join NSP’s next recruit class
Regents approve alcohol sales for Husker basketball, new multi-media agreement