Lincoln man arrested for second degree murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police is investigating a homicide that occurred in a home near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue, just east of Lincoln Northeast High School on Thursday.

On Thursday at 2:41 p.m. officers responded to a call of a check welfare where the caller reported a deceased individual inside a residence. Officers arrived and discovered a 48-year-old male dead inside.

Also at the location were a witness and 35-year-old Joshua Larsen of Lincoln. Police said the victim and Larsen were involved in an intimate relationship.

After interviewing Larsen and the witness, and gathering additional evidence, Joshua Larsen was arrested for Second Degree Murder.

This investigation is in the early stages and investigators are continuing to gather and process evidence to determine a timeline of events leading up to the death.

The Lincoln Police Department is not releasing the victim’s name at this time.. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or if you wish to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

