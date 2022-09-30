Lincoln murder suspect appears in court for prior charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are now investigating the ninth homicide of the year, the suspect was in court on Friday facing past charges.

Along with being accused in those previous crimes, 35-year-old Joshua Larsen is now accused of murder after a man’s body was found Thursday at a northeast Lincoln home.

Larsen went before a judge on those outstanding charges which 10/11 NOW is learning more about.

Larsen was taken into custody after a welfare check at the home and the discovery of that man’s body. Police said the 48-year-old victim was in an intimate relationship with Larsen.

In August, Larsen was charged with criminal mischief, disturbing the peace and failure to appear in court. Earlier in September, he was also charged for assault on a police officer.

According to court documents, Larsen told police he was he was on drugs, having a mental health crisis, and admitted to breaking a window and wanting to go to jail. During a struggle with officers, he’s said to have reached for one of their handguns and later kicked an officer in the face.

As for the latest crime Larson is accused of, police were called Thursday to a home near Nebraska Wesleyan University for a welfare check.

That’s where they found Larsen and a witness, along with that man’s body. After being interviewed by police, he was arrested and is now charged with second-degree murder.

Larson is set to make his first appearance in court for that second-degree murder charge on Monday.

