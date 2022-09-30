Lincoln Public Schools free coat program is accepting donations and applications

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public School’s free coat program, Bubba’s Closet, is now accepting applications for students who need a coat.

Bubba’s Closet is run by the Lincoln Public School elementary principals. This is their twentieth year providing free coats. There is no criteria families have to meet to receive a free coat. They fill out a form or call their child’s elementary school and give them the size of the coat needed. LPS said they want to fill every request, but applicants are not guaranteed a coat. All requests must be sent in by Oct. 7.

“The smiles and the gratitude from families across Lincoln is just heartwarming,” said Cavett Principal Kathleen Dering. “The need is there. Kids need coats, so this is a fantastic way to provide and meet that need.”

LPS said they hope to raise $20,000 to buy coats for all families that request them. People can donate to their fundraiser or drop off new coats with tags to local elementary schools by calling before dropping them off.

