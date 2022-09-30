Local government agencies host joint job fair

Employees and job seekers attended a job fair at Auld Pavilion Thursday night.
Employees and job seekers attended a job fair at Auld Pavilion Thursday night.(10/11 NOW)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Thursday, people took the first step towards getting a job with the City of Lincoln or Lancaster County.

Combined, the city and county have more than 100 job openings. Most are positions in Parks and Recreation, the Lincoln Police Department and StarTran bus drivers.

“All of our departments are hurting for qualified candidates, but we’re very fortunate in Lincoln that we do have such a low unemployment rate,” April Kovar with Lincoln/Lancaster County Human Resources said. “But, for us, that is hard to fill all those positions that we need, such as bus operators and laborers,”

Because the need for bus drivers is so great, the city is hosting a walk-in hiring event specifically for those positions on October 12.

For more information on all city and county jobs available, visit this link.

