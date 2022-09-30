LPD workplace assessment shows many female employees face sexual harassment, discrimination

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Thursday morning, Lincoln officials shared the results of a new Lincoln Police Department workplace assessment, which showed that almost half of all uniformed female respondents experienced sexual harassment or discrimination.

LPD has faced numerous accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination in the past, including some which resulted in lawsuits.

Before that, LPD struggled with turnover. So Lincoln officials contracted 21st Century Policing Solutions to assess how the department could better its hiring and retention.

The firm surveyed members of the department and conducted groups. Though the focus of the survey was not on sexual harassment, responses show a clear polarization around the issue in the department.

“Although we weren’t retained to evaluate the individual claims alleging sexual harassment and other discrimination, we did hear from stakeholders on this issue who voiced a very wide range of perspectives,” Kathleen O’Toole, a partner with 21CP Solutions, said.

Some respondents expressed support for alleged victims of sexual harassment, while others question their motives and character.

Some respondents--43% of all sworn staff--said the department’s promotion process actually favors women. But only 9% of female respondents see it that way.

“This is going to be a big challenge for LPD leadership,” O’Toole said. “I think the challenge will be to accept that people bring different lived experiences to the table and that the organization really needs to support a culture of listening to those with whom we sometimes disagree.”

Consultants provided recommendations to LPD. They said the department should focus more on work-life balance, clear communication and better transparency in the promotion process.

“We are committed to the elimination of the perception that bias and favoritism exists in our promotion process,” Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.

Chief Ewins said the department is taking steps to improve hiring and retention. She said bringing back the rank of lieutenant is providing more leadership and opportunities.

And a recent salary agreement makes LPD the highest-paid law enforcement agency in the state.

Ewins said she’s optimistic the department will reach its hiring and retention goals by the first quarter of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.