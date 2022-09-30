New coins featuring King Charles III revealed

Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms. (Source: The Royal Mint/Facebook/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms.

The official maker of coins in Great Britain said, “The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices.”

This means coins featuring the king and queen will co-circulate for many years to come.

According to the UK coin maker, there are approximately 27 billion coins in circulation that feature Queen Elizabeth II.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Scott Schmidt
Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients
More than $277K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
A pedestrian was hit by a car near 62nd and Dodge streets Tuesday night, Sept. 27, 2022.
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
William Wright
Lincoln Police arrest William Wright for another murder
10/11 Now Senior Reporter stuck in Florida as hurricane makes landfall
10/11 Now Senior Reporter stuck in Florida as hurricane makes landfall

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin signs treaties annexing Ukrainian regions
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Huge blasts preceded methane pipeline leaks in Baltic Sea
Authorities respond to the scene of a stabbing where a veteran emergency medical responder was...
Man arrested in fatal stabbing of New York City EMS worker
Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II,...
STILLS: A first look at King Charles III coins