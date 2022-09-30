NSP encourages safety on the roads as the Huskers return to action

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After a week off, the Husker football team returns to action at Memorial Stadium, and Nebraska State Troopers will be on patrol to keep the action off the roadways as fans travel to the game.

The Nebraska State Patrol works closely with partner agencies on several aspects of gameday operations. Troopers partner with the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, UNL Police Department, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation to keep fans safe as they travel to and from the game, as well as in and around Memorial Stadium.

Fans can hear pregame and postgame traffic reports from Trooper Dave on the Huskers Radio Network. The NSP Aviation Support Division will patrol the air and provide information to troopers on the ground to assist the flow of traffic.

Motorists headed into Lincoln are encouraged to consider taking alternate routes into downtown Lincoln, such as Highway 6 or Rosa Parks Way, rather than Interstate 180 from Interstate 80. After the game, fans should be prepared for the potential closure of the I-80 eastbound on ramp at Waverly if traffic is already congested on I-80.

Anyone who observes a reckless driver or anyone in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline at *55 from a cell phone or 800-525-5555 from any phone. Motorists should report emergencies to 911.

During the first three homes games of the season, troopers spent a total of 60 extra hours patrolling roadways before and after the games to keep traffic flowing. That effort was made possible thanks to a grant for $3,540 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

For the final four home games of the season, the effort is supported by a grant for $4 ,720 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

