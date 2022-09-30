Sports Overtime - Fri, Sept. 30

(Brett Carlsen | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 6 of the 2022 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Arthur County 49, Southwest 45

Boyd County 30, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Cody-Kilgore 55, Crawford 0

Franklin 33, Wilcox-Hildreth 24

Meridian 56, Lewiston 52

Ralston 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)

Seward 1, Lincoln Northwest 0 (Forfeit)

South Loup 54, Hyannis 6

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Adams Central: St. Paul VS Adams Central

@ Ainsworth: EPPJ VS Ainsworth

@ Alma: Cambridge VS Alma

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Central Valley VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Aquinas Catholic: David City VS Aquinas Catholic

@ Arapahoe: Hi-Line VS Arapahoe

@ Auburn: Lincoln Christian VS Auburn

@ Axtell: Blue Hill VS Axtell

@ Bancroft-Rosalie: Pender VS Bancroft-Rosalie

@ Banner County: Creek Valley VS Banner County

@ Bayard: Hemingford VS Bayard

@ Beatrice: Norris VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue East: Omaha Benson VS Bellevue East

@ Bertrand: Medicine Valley VS Bertrand

@ Bishop Neumann: North Bend Central VS Bishop Neumann

@ Blair: Bennington VS Blair

@ Boone Central: Wayne VS Boone Central

@ Broken Bow: Holdrege VS Broken Bow

@ Cedar Bluffs: Clarkson/Leigh VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Cedar Catholic: West Holt VS Cedar Catholic

@ Centura: Gibbon VS Centura

@ Chadron: Sidney VS Chadron

@ Chase County: Hershey VS Chase County

@ Conestoga: Elmwood-Murdock VS Conestoga

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Omaha Central VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ Creighton: Bloomfield VS Creighton

@ Crofton: Homer VS Crofton

@ Cross County: Madison VS Cross County

@ Deshler: Silver Lake VS Deshler

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Fillmore Central VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Dorchester: Sterling VS Dorchester

@ Dundy County Stratton: Loomis VS Dundy County Stratton

@ Elkhorn High : Elkhorn North VS Elkhorn High

@ Fairbury: Central City VS Fairbury

@ Falls City: Nebraska City VS Falls City

@ Fort Calhoun: Ashland-Greenwood VS Fort Calhoun

@ Freeman: Southern VS Freeman

@ Fremont: Elkhorn South VS Fremont

@ Fullerton: Osceola VS Fullerton

@ Gering: Lexington VS Gering

@ Gothenburg: Cozad VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Wood River VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Gretna: Bellevue West VS Gretna

@ Hampton: Santee VS Hampton

@ Harvard: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Harvard

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Kearney Catholic VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Hastings: Northwest VS Hastings

@ Hay Springs: Minatare VS Hay Springs

@ Heartland: Superior VS Heartland

@ High Plains Community: Palmer VS High Plains Community

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Howells-Dodge VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Kearney: Grand Island VS Kearney

@ Kenesaw: Lawrence-Nelson VS Kenesaw

@ Kimball: Bridgeport VS Kimball

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Wakefield VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Leyton: Mullen VS Leyton

@ Lincoln High: Lincoln North Star VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Centennial VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln Southeast VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): Tekamah-Herman VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Diller-Odell VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast

@ Maxwell: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Maxwell

@ McCook: Ogallala VS McCook

@ Milford: Malcolm VS Milford

@ Millard North: Millard West VS Millard North

@ Minden: Aurora VS Minden

@ Mitchell: Alliance VS Mitchell

@ Nebraska Lutheran: Giltner VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Summerland VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Norfolk: Lincoln Northeast VS Norfolk

@ North Central: Elkhorn Valley VS North Central

@ North Platte: Omaha Westside VS North Platte

@ Oakland-Craig: Archbishop Bergan VS Oakland-Craig

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Omaha Christian Academy VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Bryan: South Sioux City VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Concordia: Boys Town VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha North VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha South: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha South

@ Ord: Amherst VS Ord

@ Palmyra: Johnson County Central VS Palmyra

@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Burke VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Parkview Christian: Pawnee City VS Parkview Christian

@ Pierce: ONeill VS Pierce

@ Plainview: Lutheran High Northeast VS Plainview

@ Platteview: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Platteview

@ Plattsmouth: Gross Catholic VS Plattsmouth

@ Pleasanton: Arcadia-Loup City VS Pleasanton

@ Ponca: West Point-Beemer VS Ponca

@ Randolph: Osmond VS Randolph

@ Ravenna: Nebraska Christian VS Ravenna

@ Red Cloud: Shelton VS Red Cloud

@ Sandhills Valley: Perkins County VS Sandhills Valley

@ Sandhills/Thedford: Anselmo-Merna VS Sandhills/Thedford

@ Sandy Creek: Southern Valley VS Sandy Creek

@ Schuyler: Columbus Lakeview VS Schuyler

@ Scotus Central Catholic: Douglas County West VS Scotus Central Catholic

@ South Platte: Garden County VS South Platte

@ St. Mary’s: CWC VS St. Mary’s

@ Stanton: Wisner-Pilger VS Stanton

@ Sutton: McCool Junction VS Sutton

@ Syracuse: Raymond Central VS Syracuse

@ TCNE (Tri County Northeast): Hartington-Newcastle VS TCNE (Tri County Northeast)

@ Thayer Central: EMF VS Thayer Central

@ Twin Loup: Burwell VS Twin Loup

@ Twin River: Shelby-Rising City VS Twin River

@ Valentine: Gordon-Rushville VS Valentine

@ Wahoo: Arlington VS Wahoo

@ Walthill: East Butler VS Walthill

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Wallace VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Wausa: Wynot VS Wausa

@ Waverly: Scottsbluff VS Waverly

@ Weeping Water: Mead VS Weeping Water

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Tri County VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Winside: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Winside

@ York: Crete VS York

@ Yutan: Louisville VS Yutan

Local Sports Scores

Regents approve alcohol sales for Husker basketball, new multi-media agreement

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4 and 10/11 NOW
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents voted to allow alcohol sales at Nebraska basketball games, the start of the process of Memorial Stadium renovations, and the approval of a new $300 million multi-media rights agreement.

Nebraska men’s basketball team has nine new faces on the roster

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska will welcome fans to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday of the annual Opening Night with Husker Hoops event.

Coach Joseph pleased with practice heading into Indiana game

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said players “flew around” during the workout.

Nebraska preseason basketball practice

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Nebraska men's basketball team is in its first week of preseason practice.

Joseph sees improvement, Huskers ready for Indiana

Updated: 20 hours ago
Mickey Joseph and the Huskers prepare for Saturday's game against Indiana.

HS Football Highlights & Scores (Thurs, Sept. 29)

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Watch highlights of Thursday's high school football games across Nebraska.

HS Football Highlights (Thurs, Sept. 29)

Updated: 20 hours ago
Highlights from Thursday's high school football games across Nebraska.

Mendelson embarks on 2-sport career at Nebraska

Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Maggie Mendelson is a highly-touted freshman at Nebraska, who's on the volleyball and women's basketball teams.

Maggie Mendelson: Nebraska's 2-sport freshman

Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT
Maggie Mendelson is a member of Nebraska's volleyball and women's basketball teams.

Waka Flocka Flame to perform at Husker Hoops opening night

Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By NU Athletic Communications
Waka Flocka Flame to Perform at Opening Night