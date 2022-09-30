Sports Overtime - Fri, Sept. 30

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 6 of the 2022 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Arthur County 49, Southwest 45

Boyd County 30, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Cody-Kilgore 55, Crawford 0

Franklin 33, Wilcox-Hildreth 24

Meridian 56, Lewiston 52

Ralston 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)

Seward 1, Lincoln Northwest 0 (Forfeit)

South Loup 54, Hyannis 6

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

