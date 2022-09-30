Walk to End Alzheimer’s this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Lincoln residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 2 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.

On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Registration to participate in the event is currently open and volunteers are needed as well. Participants can choose to start a team, join a team or walk as an individual during the annual fundraiser. Registration is free, but participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We encourage people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to help us take the first step toward a world without Alzheimer’s by joining us for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Sharon Stephens, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. “More than 6 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and it is estimated that, this year alone, the disease will cost the country $321 billion. This event helps us provide care and support for the more than 35,000 Nebraskans affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and helps us to fund important research to end this terrible disease.”

Gates open at 10 a.m. and participants are invited to meet with the event sponsors and collect their Promise Garden flower for the ceremony which starts at 11:30 a.m. The Walk starts immediately after the Promise Garden ceremony.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.