Warm end to September

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scattered clouds expected on Friday with breezy and warm conditions across Nebraska. The warm temperatures will continue through the weekend into early next week, especially in eastern Nebraska.

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm in Lincoln Friday afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s and a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Warm and breezy Friday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear Friday night with overnight low temperatures a little above average. Lows Saturday morning will be in the lower 50s and a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Relatively mild temperatures Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy and continued warm on Saturday. Highs in the low 80s with a south-southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Continued warm and breezy Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Warm and breezy conditions for Husker tailgaters Saturday afternoon. You might need a light jacket for the game Saturday evening. It could be a little cool by late in the game.

Dry conditions for the game Saturday evening. Might be a little cool by the end of the game. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s on Sunday with southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

Above average temperatures continue on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Some rain will be possible in far western Nebraska over the weekend. A few scattered showers will be possible in western and central Nebraska on Monday. At this time, the rain chance in eastern Nebraska will be from late Monday night and continuing on Tuesday. Most of us will be looking at precipitation amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

Most of Nebraska will see less than a quarter of an inch over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

Dry conditions expected through Monday in the Lincoln area with above average temperatures through early next week. A cool down expected by late next week.

Warm through Monday. Cooler late next week. (1011 Weather)

