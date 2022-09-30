Warm First Weekend of October

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first weekend of October will bring seasonably above average temperatures and slightly breezy conditions. Majority of the areas will be dry but a few spotty isolated showers are possible in the western half of Nebraska.

A warm and breezy day is in store for Saturday. High temperatures will be primarily in the low to mid 80s with a few places in the mid to upper 70s along the eastern border. It will be a slightly breezy day with south/southeastern winds from 10-15 mph gusting up to 20 mph at times. The day will start partly cloudy but eventually we will see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. In the late evening, few isolated showers are possible in the northwest which will eventually spread to the western areas through the night. Overnight low temperatures will be mild in the low to mid 50s, a few areas in the southeastern corner will drop to the upper 40s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The seasonably warm and breezy conditions will stick around for Sunday, as high temperatures will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s with a south/southeast breeze around 10 to 15 mph. Cloud cover will build in from the west throughout the day. Here in the southeast we should see mostly sunny conditions majority of the day. As for rain chances, isolated showers/storms will be possible in the western half of Nebraska throughout the day. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The first week of October will start off warm and then slowly decline to the 60s by the end of the week. Low temperatures will be on the cool down as well. A few small spotty rain chances possible on Tuesday and Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

