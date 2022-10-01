Bryan Health Trauma Champion greeted with standing ovation by medical staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Trauma Champion is not necessarily a title that anyone wants to win. It’s given to patients who make incredible strides in progress after they experience in many times life-changing injuries. This year’s recipient was honored on Friday. Following months of hard-fought progress that, those who responded at the scene said, feels nothing short of miraculous.

In front of a room filled with healthcare heroes, Larry Lohmeier and his wife, Holly, were greeted with a standing ovation.

“I definitely had many nights where I went to bed alone wondering what the future held,” Holly said.

Larry is the 2022 Trauma Champion.

“It’s very meaningful, and you know, trying to process the accident, and not knowing if I’m ever gonna get back on a bike and not knowing what the future held,” Larry said. “It was very difficult.”

In April, Larry was riding his bike, headed to Wabash on the Mopac Trail. He was crossing a gravel road when he was hit by a Ford F450 Pickup Truck, estimated to be traveling around 45 miles per hour.

“Larry was our highest level of a trauma activation He had a suspected cardiac arrest enroute to the hospital,” said Dr. Ryne Marshall, surgical and critical care physician at Bryan Health. “I would estimate that he probably encountered at least 200 doctors, nurses, therapists,”

Larry suffered serious injuries to just about every part of his body. In the months that have followed, Larry has made incredible strides in his progress.

Holly said the day after the doctor cleared him to ride, Larry was back on a stationary bike in their basement.

:Larry’s got a really positive attitude, which, you know, we’ve been through some tough things in the past already,” Holly said. “And so we kind of both had that same mindset of like, well just be positive, and we make a lot of jokes. And that’s how we survive.”

Most recently, he went to visit fire responders with the Elmwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, who were first on the scene.

DR. RYNE MARSHALL (SURGICAL AND CRITICAL CARE PHYSICIAN, BRYAN HEALTH)

“I think a huge portion of the trauma and emergency care in the state of Nebraska is provided by folks like those that tended to Larry,” Dr. Marshall said. “And I think that the EMS crew that turned to Larry did that extremely well got him what he needed.”

Larry has only been back to where the crash happened once.

“Kind of saw where it was the point of the impact,” Larry said. “And that was enough for me, I think, and I don’t know if I’ll ever go back.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.