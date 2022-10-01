Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

A former substitute teacher who was accused of raping a student and threatening her was found dead inside a St. Louis County Justice Center cell. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A former substitute teacher accused of raping a student in Missouri was found dead inside a St. Louis-area jail.

KMOV reports that 30-year-old Brandon Holbrook was found dead inside a St. Louis County Justice Center cell Monday afternoon, with his initial cause of death unknown.

Authorities said Holbrook, a former substitute teacher in the Mehlville School District, was previously charged with three counts of statutory rape and six counts of statutory sodomy.

According to police, the incident involved a 14-year-old girl Holbrook met while teaching at Bernard Middle School. Police said he started grooming the student through social media platforms while exchanging messages and pictures in May. Police allege Holbrook raped the girl at her home on three separate occasions.

Authorities said Holbrook threatened the student not to tell anyone about what happened.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody and booked into the St. Louis County Justice Center before he was found unresponsive in his cell.

