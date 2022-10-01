Nebraska faces off against Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska returns to Big Ten action on Saturday evening when the Huskers play host to Indiana at Memorial Stadium. The matchup marks Nebraska’s 2022 Homecoming contest, with kickoff set for shortly after 6:30 p.m. and television coverage provided by BTN.

Following a bye week last Saturday, the Huskers will be completing a four-game homestand and will look to even their Big Ten record at 1-1. Nebraska dropped its Big Ten opener on Aug. 27 against Northwestern, before playing three consecutive non-conference games.

Nebraska enters the contest with Indiana at 1-3 overall, following a loss to No. 6 Oklahoma on Sept. 17. Through the first third of its season, Nebraska has featured a productive and balanced offense, with the Huskers averaging 451.0 yards and 30.5 points per game. Nebraska gains 193.5 rushing yards per contest, while compiling 257.5 yards per contest through the air.

Indiana will come to Lincoln with a 3-1 overall record and a 0-1 mark in Big Ten Conference play. Afer opening with three wins, the Hoosiers suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday in a 45-24 setback at Cincinnati. Like Nebraska, Indiana began the season with a Big Ten game, posting a late comeback to defeat Illinois, 23-20. IU followed with non-league wins against Idaho and Western Kentucky before the loss to Cincinnati. Coach Tom Allen’s team is passing for nearly 300 yards per contest heading into this week’s game, and its offensive tempo is among the fastest in the nation.

The matchup marks just the third meeting between Nebraska and Indiana since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. The visiting team has won both meetings as Big Ten foes, most recently a seven-point Indiana win in Lincoln in 2019

