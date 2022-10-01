Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver has charges pending after allegedly running through a restaurant.
The driver of a red pickup truck allegedly drove through a Papa Reno’s restaurant Saturday at a shopping plaza near 8th Avenue and Highway 34 in Plattsmouth.
The business just opened earlier this week.
No one was injured during the incident.
Police say there are several charges pending for the driver.
