Sunday Forecast: Seasonally Warm & Breezy

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The warm, above average high temperature streak will continue for Sunday and Monday. It will be a breezy next few days but we will see small rain chances build back into the forecast area and forecast period!

The second day of October won’t feel very fall-like... as high temperatures return to the 80s for 1011 territory. It’ll be a breezy day with a warm breeze from 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times. It’ll be a partly to mostly sunny day across the region, however the heaviest cloud cover will really reside in western Nebraska. In addition, to the cloudy skies, isolated to scattered rain and regular thunderstorms are possible in the west throughout the day. There is no severe weather threat. Isolated rain chances in the west will continue through the overnight. For the rest of us cloudy skies will spread throughout the region overnight and low temperatures will dip primarily into the 50s with a few areas falling into the upper 40s along the border.

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Isolated rain and storm chances will continue throughout the day on Monday for western and central areas. The day will bring mostly to partly cloudy skies for much of the northwestern half of the state.... therefore the cloud cover will keep high temperatures a bit cooler, in the 60s and 70s. The other half of the state will see less cloud cover, mostly sunny to partly sunny skies throughout the day... allowing for temperatures to warm up to the low to mid 80s. It’ll also be another breezy day with winds from 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Overnight low temperatures will dip back into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The warm temperatures hang around on Monday and then temperatures will be on the decline through the end of the week, as we will have a strong cold front move through on Wednesday! It’ll feel much more fall-like then :) Along with falling high temperatures, low temperatures will hit the 30s by the end of the week.... we could see widespread frost those nights but we will keep you updated as we get closer. We have small spotty rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday,

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

