2 teenagers injured in Omaha shooting

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people arrived at the hospital after a shooting.

According to Omaha Police, officers went to 37th and W Street for a shots fired call Saturday at 11:41 p.m. However, police couldn’t immediately find any victims or a crime scene.

Police say an 18-year-old man and another teenage male later arrived at Bergan Mercy Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both allegedly told police they were shot near 37th and W by unknown suspects.

A crime scene was then found by police in the area of 37th and W.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information are asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers. Tips that lead to an arrest of a shooting suspect could be eligible for an award up to $10,000.

