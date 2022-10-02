Village of Halsey evacuated due to wildfire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday.

According to officials, the fire is moving very quickly, and has gone past Highway 2.

The campgrounds near the area have been evacuated, as has the village of Halsey.

Forest service and volunteer firefighters are on the scene.

