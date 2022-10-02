Huskers soccer team blank Hoosiers on the road, 2-0

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (KOLN) - The Huskers scored in the opening two minutes for the second time this season enroute to a 2-0 victory over Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

In the second minute, the Hoosiers had a handball in the box, which gave junior Eleanor Dale the Huskers’ first penalty-kick opportunity of the season. From the spot, Dale found the back left corner of the net to give NU the 1-0 edge it would keep for the rest of the half.

Dale is now 1-for-1 on penalty kicks for her career and recorded her third goal in 2022, placing her second in the team standings behind sophomore Sarah Weber.

At the intermission, NU held the 9-3 shot advantage over Indiana (2-4-6, 0-4-1 Big Ten), with Dale and Weber registering a pair of chances apiece.

Indiana, looking for its first goal in Big Ten play, had an opportunity to tie the game in the 70th minute, but junior Sami Hauk recorded the save. Then in the 76th minute the Huskers doubled their lead as Weber tallied her team-leading sixth goal of the season. Dale shot a pass downfield to Weber who dribbled through midfield and took a sliding shot at the top of the goalbox that scored.

With the win, the Huskers move to 5-4-4 overall and 3-1-1 in the conference. In total, the teams were tied with 13 shots each and three shots on goal.

Hauk recorded her fifth career shutout and was one of five Huskers to play the full 90 minutes, along with Nicola Hauk, Dale, Lauryn Anglim and Gwen Lane.

Up next, the Big Red returns home to face Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1:05 p.m. (CT) on B1G+.

