Lincoln’s Center for People in Need receives $50,000 donation from Spectrum

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With inflation, basic necessities like diapers and food are out of reach for some. Lincoln’s Center for People in Need strives to meet those needs and thanks to a recent partnership, the Center aims to expand on what it provides to the community.

Saturday marked the beginning of a new partnership between the Center for People in Need and Spectrum. The partnership includes a $50,000 donation and new Chromebooks.

It was an early morning for volunteers at Lincoln’s Center for People in Need. Forty-five Spectrum and Center employees came together to refurbish parts of the Center’s building inside and out. The announcement came after Lunch, when Spectrum presented the nonprofit with $50,000 and 50 Chromebooks for their learning programs. It’s part of Spectrum’s five-year $30-million philanthropy effort.

The Center prioritizes basic needs and education. The executive director said this partnership helped expand the Center’s Horizon.

“with that $50,000, we get to start realizing what that next program is,” said Macala Carter, Executive Director of Center. “What is it in our community. what needs are there for workforce development. and it allows us to broaden the scope of the services we are currently offering.”

Governor Pete Ricketts came to the check presentation and spoke on the Center’s importance to the community.

The support came at just the right time, as the Center has seen a recent rise in weekly use. Center employees are hopeful the partnership will help the organization better serve Lincoln.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.