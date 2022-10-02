UPDATE: Five people dead after crash in east Lincoln

Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on...
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m.(Jacob Elliott)
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m.

According to LPD, upon arrival officers observed that an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had struck a tree.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel took one occupant, a 24-year-old woman, to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The remaining five occupants, who were pronounced deceased at the scene, were men. The driver was 22 years old. One passenger was 21, one was 23 and two victims were 22 years old.

This incident remains under investigation. The Lincoln Police Department asks those with additional information, including video evidence, to call the LPD non-emergency number at 402 441-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.

