108-year-old woman honored in a big way for her birthday

Residents from all over town and beyond wrote Cantway hundreds of cards in celebration of her 108th birthday. (Source: WLS)
By Mark Rivera
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WLS) – A woman in Chicago is being honored in a big way after being a staple in her community for decades.

“I am very fortunate that I have my mind and can talk to people and enjoy people, so that’s wonderful,” Mary Cantway said.

Residents from all over town and beyond wrote Cantway hundreds of cards in celebration of her 108th birthday. They were hand-delivered to her by Mayor Richard Hofeld.

“It’s us as a community saying, ‘Happy birthday, Mary,’” Hofeld said.

The great-grandmother of six is still celebrating, soaking in the moment with TV cameras and a front page spread in the local newspaper.

The 108-year-old said one of her favorite memories was the first man landing on the moon, something she never thought was possible.

Cantway has seen the dawn of a new era, living through the depression, World War II, the Cuban Missile Crisis and COVID-19, among other major milestones.

“I think you have to keep moving to keep going,” she said of the secret to longevity.

