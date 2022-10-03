Above average temperatures continue Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm temperatures will continue for central and eastern Nebraska on Monday. A few scattered showers will be possible in western and northern Nebraska through out the day. A cold front will begin to move into central and eastern Nebraska Monday night and Tuesday triggering a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm in central and eastern Nebraska. Temperatures will be a little cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday. A more significant cool down is expected by the end of the week with areas frost possible Friday and Saturday morning.

Mostly to partly sunny in Lincoln, breezy and warm Monday. Highs in the mid 80s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Cooler in western Nebraska, continued warm in central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy and mild Monday night. Lows in the mid 50s southeast 5 to 15 mph.

Mild overnight low temperatures Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday and a little cooler with a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm possible. High temperature near 80s with a south breeze 10 to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Cooler temperatures in central and western Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

There will be a small chance of a shower early Wednesday morning. Partly to mostly sunny with the high in the upper 70s and a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall potential Monday through Wednesday will be fairly light in eastern Nebraska. Some locations in central and western Nebraska could see up to half an inch of rain.

Some parts of central Nebraska could see up to half an inch over the next two days. (1011 Weather)

After several days of above average temperatures, a cool down is coming by the end of the week. Frost will even be possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Warm start to the week and then a cool finish. (1011 Weather)

