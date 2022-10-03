Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday.

According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.

Victims include the driver Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, Octavias Farr of Lincoln, Cassie Brenner of Lincoln, Benjamin Lenagh of Omaha, Jonathan Koch of Lincoln and Nicholas Bisesi of Lincoln.

Neighbors said they ran to the car to help however they could.

“I basically grabbed the garden hose and ran it up to the car,” said Brad Bartak, neighbor. “We were dousing it. The gentleman up the street, Seth, took over for that. I was able to knock a window out in the back. "

Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel took Brenner to the hospital in life-threatening condition, where she later died.

10/11 NOW spoke with Koch’s family members at a vigil Sunday.

“He would not want us to be heartbroken,” said Kayla Kelley, Koch’s sister. “He would want us to cheer ourselves up and move forward.”

“I think he would want everyone to remember how much he cared about them because he was such a caring guy,” said Kaleigh Keown, Koch’s sister.

This incident remains under investigation. The Lincoln Police Department asks those with additional information, including video evidence, to call the LPD non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.

