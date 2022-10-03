Dozens gather to walk, fund cure for Alzheimer’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 30,000 Nebraskans suffer from Alzheimer’s or Dementia and more than 61,000 are caregivers for those individuals.

Sunday, people personally affected by the disease walked in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Haymarket Park.

Participants honored people affected by Alzheimer’s with the promise garden ceremony. They held flowers with different colors, signifying personal connections to the disease.

“All the people here and all the support makes me feel good knowing that,” Emily Gossard, an ambassador said. “I am loved not only for who I am, but also for my dad being loved for the disease he had, that so many people are embarrassed or ashamed to talk about; and all the people who couldn’t be here today.”

Presently, the organization has raised $106,000 of their $200,000 goal. Donations will be accepted through December.

If you want to make a donation, or learn more, follow this link.

