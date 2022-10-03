Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall.

Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.

Nearly seven decades after his final season at NU, Ekwall holds two of the top five single-season rebound marks in program history, including his 11.5 rebounds per game in 1954-55 which ranks second all time. Ekwall averaged a school-record 10.4 rebounds per game in his three-year career. For his efforts, he was named to the Nebraska Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992 and in 2009 received the program’s Distinguished Alumni Award, given to a former player and Hall of Fame member who has been a positive force in the state and local community after his playing career.

