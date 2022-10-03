Husker Basketball mourns passing of Tom Lorenz

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska basketball family lost a valued member over the weekend with the passing of Tom Lorenz.

Lorenz served as general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena since it opened in 2013 and was an integral part of the Lincoln community since 1996.

Lorenz was instrumental in the creation of Pinnacle Bank Arena from its early stages, and it was his dedication to the project which made the facility one of the best college basketball and concert facilities in the country.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.