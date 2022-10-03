LES employees helping with Hurricane Ian relief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last five days, Lincoln Electric System employees have been working to help utility companies in Florida following Hurricane Ian.

LES sent three crews of 20 employees to replace poles, wires and work on transformers. The crews are based out of Smyrna Beach.

Each morning, crew members arrive on location for their assignment.

“There has been a lot of folks come up and tell us they’re happy to see us and overall damage wise the houses where were at are just out of power, so they’re very anxious for sure,” Wes Gyhra, a LES employee said. “Our folks take a lot of pride in what they do and they like to demonstrate their skills on these mutual aid events and they really enjoy helping people out.”

The crew is not sure when they will return but will plan to be there as long as needed to help with relief efforts.

This is not the first time LES has been deployed to a disaster area; last year they worked on relief efforts in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

