Lied Center celebrates Danny Elfman Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Audiences from Lincoln and beyond are invited to experience a full week of events celebrating iconic composer and performer Danny Elfman, whose celebrated film scores include Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure and many more.

Highlights Include:

Iconic composer and performer Danny Elfman live on stage performing selections from his beloved The Nightmare Before Christmas score

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra and UNL’s University Singers performing selections from the three-decade collaboration between Elfman and Tim Burton, with a giant screen projecting movie clips and original storyboard and artwork

GRAMMY® Award winning Third Coast Percussion performing a thrilling work composed for them by Danny Elfman

The Nebraska premiere of the Elfman Violin Concerto featuring acclaimed violinist Sandy Cameron and the UNL Orchestra

Danny Elfman Week at the Lied Center is October 5-8, 2022, and tickets to all events are available at liedcenter.org/ElfmanWeek

Events include:

Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton

Featuring a Special Guest Performance by Danny Elfman

Saturday, Oct. 8, 7:30PM in the Lied Center Main Hall

At iconic performing arts venues all over the world, critics and audiences alike have fallen in love with Danny Elfman’s Music From the Films of Tim Burton. Danny Elfman himself will bring this acclaimed experience to the Lied Center stage, joined by conductor John Mauceri, violinist Sandy Cameron, the full

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, a large University of Nebraska choir, and a giant screen to project movie clips, storyboards, and sketches from this iconic film collaboration.

Third Coast Percussion, Perspectives

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7:30PM at Kimball Hall

Featuring the Elfman Percussion Quartet written for Third Coast by Danny Elfman

Hailed by The New Yorker as “vibrant” and “superb,” GRAMMY® Award-winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion explores and expands the extraordinary sonic possibilities of the percussion repertoire, delivering exciting performances for audiences of all kinds. Their 2022 program, Perspectives, features virtuosic repertoire written for TCP by some of today’s leading music creators including iconic film composer Danny Elfman.

Beetlejuice

Featuring film score by Danny Elfman

Thursday, Oct., 6:30pm at Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center—FREE!

See the classic 1988 film on the big screen! Starring Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, and Catherina O’Hara.

Danny Elfman’s Violin Concerto

Performed by violinist Sandy Cameron accompanied by the UNL Orchestra and conducted by international maestro John Mauceri

Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30pm in Kimball Hall

This thrilling program will also feature UNL orchestra performing Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, conducted by UNL’s Tyler White.

About Danny Elfman:

For over 30 years, four-time Oscar® nominee DANNY ELFMAN has established himself as one of the most versatile and accomplished film composers in the industry. He has collaborated with directors such as Tim Burton, Gus Van Sant, Sam Raimi, Peter Jackson, Ang Lee, Rob Minkoff, Guillermo del Toro, Brian De Palma, James Ponsoldt and David O’ Russell. Beginning with his first score on Tim Burton’s Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Elfman has scored over 100 films, including: Milk (Oscar® nominated), Good Will Hunting (Oscar® nominated), Big Fish (Oscar® nominated), Men in Black (Oscar® nominated), Edward Scissorhands, Batman, To Die For, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Alice in Wonderland, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Spiderman, A Simple Plan, Midnight Run, Sommersby, Dolores

Claiborne, and the Errol Morris documentaries The Unknown Known, and Standard Operating Procedure.

A native of Los Angeles, Elfman grew up loving film music. He travelled the world as a young man, absorbing its musical diversity. He helped found the band Oingo Boingo, and came to the attention of a young Tim Burton, who asked him to write the score for Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. 34 years later, the two have forged one of the most fruitful composer-director collaborations in film history. In addition to his film work, Elfman wrote the iconic theme music for the television series The Simpsons and Desperate Housewives.

Elfman has expanded his writing to composing orchestral concert works which include: Serenada Schizophrana, a symphony commissioned by the American Composer’s Orchestra, which premiered at Carnegie Hall in 2005, Rabbit and Rogue, for the American Ballet Theater choreographed by Twyla Tharp, performed at The Metropolitan Opera house in 2008, and IRIS for Cirque du Soleil directed by French choreographer Philippe Decouflé. In 2011, Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton live orchestral concert, premiered at Royal Albert Hall, and has since toured around the world and won two Emmys®.

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska’s Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world’s most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org

