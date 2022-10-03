Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan.

According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.

Below is an email that was forwarded to Lincoln High students and staff:

Lincoln High School students and families,

We have dismissed school for the rest of today. Any students that need to wait for a ride or the bus can wait in the cafeteria.

This afternoon a small fire was discovered in a bathroom trashcan. We immediately pulled the fire alarm and evacuated the building. Our staff was able to quickly extinguish the small fire as Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived.

After 45 minutes, we allowed students to return to the building to get their things and then dismissed classes for the rest of the day while Lincoln Public Schools Operations works to clean up the air and any damage.

We will continue to work with Lincoln Police, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, LPS Student Services and LPS Security and Threat Assessment to fully investigate the cause of the fire. Any student responsible will be facing consequences both at school and legally.

We take school safety seriously. If any one has more information to aid in this investigation, please contact a trusted staff member, Lincoln Police at (402)441-6000, or report it through the green Safe to Say button on our website.

Mark Larson

Principal

