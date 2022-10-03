Lincoln Police release name of homicide victim

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(KFYR-TV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a man killed last week at a northeast Lincoln home.

Police said officers found 48-year-old Robert Aguirre dead inside a home near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Also at the location were a witness and 35-year-old Joshua Larsen of Lincoln. Police said the victim and Larsen were involved in an intimate relationship.

After interviewing Larsen and the witness, and gathering additional evidence, Joshua Larsen was arrested for Second Degree Murder.

Investigators are working to determine a timeline of events leading up to the death.

Larsen appeared in court on Friday for previous charges he’s facing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or if you wish to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Joshua Larsen
Joshua Larsen(Lincoln Police)

