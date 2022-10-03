Monday Forecast: The 80s stick around!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The seasonably warm trend continues for Monday and for some portions of the area on Tuesday. However, we will see some changes this week.. as an an active weather pattern will bring more cloud cover, isolated to scattered rain chances and eventually... falling temperatures.

The start of the week will bring another warm and breezy day with highs in the 80s for almost all of 1011 region with a few areas in the northwest in the 70s. It’ll be a breezy day with winds from 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. In the southeastern half of the area, we should stay dry with mostly to partly sunny skies throughout the day. As for the northwestern half of the 1011 region.... a cold front will start to push into the area and bring mostly to partly cloudy skies along with isolated showers and storms. Rain chances will spread southeastward to central and northeastern areas in the late evening and through the overnight. No severe weather is expected. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 50s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Regular thunderstorms possible for much of 1011 territory. (KOLN)

The cold front along with scattered rain and possible thunderstorm activity will continue push through southeastern half of Nebraska throughout the day. Most of the precipitation activity will bring light showers with potential precipitation totals around 0.01″ to 0.15.″ Overall, Tuesday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies for the western half of Nebraska with a little bit more sunshine seen in the southeastern corner of the state. Therefore, high temperatures will be cooler... in the 60s and low 70s for majority of the area... with the southeastern corner being the warmest in the low 80s. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Regular thunderstorms possible for much of 1011 territory. (KOLN)

Another cold front will swing through the area and will cause temperatures to fall into more fall like conditions for the second half of the week! Overnight low temperatures will follow the falling trend and plummet to the mid 30s for Thursday and Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

