Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m.

According to LPD, officers responded to a 911 call from an iPhone recording indicating the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone. Upon arrival officers observed that an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had struck a tree.

Neighbors said they ran to the car to help however they could.

“I basically grabbed the garden hose and ran it up to the car,” said Brad Bartak, neighbor. “We were dousing it. The gentleman up the street, Seth, took over for that. I was able to knock a window out in the back. "

Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel took one occupant, a 24-year-old woman, to the hospital in life-threatening condition. She later died at the hospital.

The remaining five occupants, who were pronounced deceased at the scene, were men. The driver was 26-years-old. One passenger was 21, one was 23 and two victims were 22-years-old.

Lincoln Police have not released the names of the victims, but 10/11 NOW spoke with family members who said Jonny Koch was killed in the crash.

“He would not want us to be heartbroken,” said Kayla Kelley, Koch’s sister. “He would want us to cheer ourselves up and move forward.”

“I think he would want everyone to remember how much he cared about them, because he was such a caring guy,” said Kaleigh Keown, Koch’s sister.

Details on what caused the crash remain unknown.

This incident remains under investigation. The Lincoln Police Department asks those with additional information, including video evidence, to call the LPD non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.

